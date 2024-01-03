IBOX Global Expands Cybersecurity Consulting Solutions To Atlanta And Augusta, GA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IBOX Global extends cybersecurity consulting to Atlanta and Augusta, GA, fortifying digital security solutions in the region.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IBOX Global, a leader in cybersecurity consulting and solutions, is pleased to announce the extension of its comprehensive cybersecurity consulting services to clients in Atlanta and Augusta, GA . With a mission to enhance cybersecurity defenses and compliance for public sector and prime contractors, IBOX Global cybersecurity consultants are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to protect clients, whether they work from the office or remotely.The public sector and prime contractors are under increasing pressure to meet the stringent cybersecurity compliance standards set by government agencies. Regardless of their employees' work locations, meeting these regulations is imperative. IBOX Global, in collaboration with Cisco, brings its clients the expertise and solutions needed to ensure compliance with the required standards while maintaining productivity.The services offered by IBOX Global cybersecurity consultants in Atlanta and Augusta, GA, aim to protect employees in any working environment, providing frictionless security to prevent cybersecurity threats. These services encompass rapid identification, prevention, and resolution of incoming malware to safeguard data and networks. They also streamline identifying critical issues amid the noise, enabling clients to prioritize their responses.IBOX Global is excited to bring its decades of experience and cybersecurity consulting expertise to Atlanta and Augusta, GA, clients. The company is dedicated to assisting organizations in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and navigating the complex landscape of compliance regulations in the public sector.For more information on cybersecurity solutions or how these expanded services can benefit organizations, please visit the IBOX Global website.About IBOX Global: IBOX Global is a renowned cybersecurity consulting firm that partners with clients to address their cybersecurity needs. With a focus on compliance and data protection, IBOX Global offers many services, providing effective solutions to organizations needing comprehensive cybersecurity support.Company: IBOX GlobalAddress: 55 Allen Ivan Jr. Blvd, Suite 340City: AtlantaState: GAZip Code: 30308Telephone: 855-200-IBOX (4269)Email: ...

