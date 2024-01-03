Powell's declarations divide 2024 interest rate forecasts

(MENAFN) The global investment banking sector finds itself divided in its projections and expectations regarding the potential trajectory of interest rates for the year 2024. This divergence largely stems from statements made by Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, which have introduced elements of uncertainty into the market's understanding. Powell emphasized a commitment to maintaining a tight monetary policy until he and his team are sufficiently convinced that inflation is steadfastly moving towards the target rate of 2 percent. He further indicated that any determination about relaxing this stance is premature, refusing to provide a definitive timeline for a potential interest rate cut. Powell also underscored the Federal Reserve's readiness to intensify its monetary policy if circumstances dictate such a course of action.



Delving into specific estimates and forecasts, a survey of market participants revealed a general anticipation that the Federal Reserve might initiate a reduction in interest rates during 2024. However, the pace of this anticipated reduction is where opinions diverge. The survey's consensus points towards a potential decrease of 85 basis points spread across the year, translating to a quarterly reduction of approximately 25 basis points. Contrarily, data from the futures market presents a slightly more aggressive prediction, suggesting a decline of 120 basis points over the same period.



Adding another layer to this complex tapestry of forecasts, insights from prominent financial institutions provide further nuances. Fitch Ratings offers an estimate that aligns with an anticipated rate hike in January, projecting stability in this elevated rate until July. Subsequently, Fitch foresees a reduction by 100 basis points, setting the rate at 4.75 percent by July's conclusion. Meanwhile, the British multinational bank Barclays offers its own perspective, suggesting a modest increase in interest rates by 25 basis points in January. According to Barclays' projections, this rate would then remain constant throughout the year, only to be met with successive 25 basis points reductions in subsequent meetings. By extrapolating these estimates, the year 2024 could witness the Fed funds target range settling between 5.00 percent and 5.25 percent. Looking ahead to 2025, Barclays' analysis suggests a further adjustment, with rates potentially fluctuating between 4.00 percent and 4.25 percent by the year's end.

