SUV Attempts To Hit People On Delhi Road After Dispute Over Rs 5

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) A video has emerged on social media showing an SUV trying to run over a group of people in Delhi, and as per the police the dispute escalated over the non-payment of Rs 5.

In the video, the SUV can be seen swerving to the side of a road near Delhi's Signature Bridge in an apparent attempt to hit the people.

According to police, the complainant, Ram Chand (a Pakistani Hindu), living in a refugee camp near Signature bridge and running a small eatery near the bridge, had alleged that on Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m., two boys came in the car and asked for two glasses of water.

“He gave it to them and asked for Rs five. They refused to pay, which led to an altercation and assault,” said a senior police official.

Chand was taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where the doctor examined him but found no visible injuries.

“A case of criminal assault and rash driving was registered against the accused persons on his complaint. The car is registered in the name of Mohd Habib, a resident of Bhajanpura,” said the official.

The official further said that the vehicle, a Mahindra Nuvosport SUV and the occupants were being traced.

