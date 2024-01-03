UP Court Rejects Bail Plea Of SHUATS Vice Chancellor

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 3 (IANS) The district court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has rejected the bail application of vice chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Sciences (SHUATS) Rajendra Bihari Lal in an attempt to murder case registered at the Naini police station.

According to district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri, an application for bail was moved on behalf of Prof Rajendra Bihari Lal, requesting the court to release him on bail.

At present, he is lodged in Naini central jail of Prayagraj.

While rejecting the bail application of Prof Lal, additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Neelam Verma said that the offence was a serious one, hence no bail could be granted.

Besides, the ACJM extended his judicial remand for a further period of 14 days and fixed January 16 for the next hearing.

Earlier, on December 31, 2023, a team of city police had arrested Prof. Rajendra Bihari Lal from the SHUATS campus in Naini in connection a case under sections 307 ( attempt to murder), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 427 (committing mischief and damage) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered at Naini police station of Prayagraj.

The arrest of SHUATS vice chancellor was made on the FIR lodged with Naini police station by a Khuldabad resident D.N. Tripathi.

In the FIR, it was alleged that he and his friend had a narrow escape when Prof Lal along with two others had opened fire on them when he was returning after a morning walk near Arail road.

He also claimed that firing had damaged the window panes of his SUV.

--IANS

amita/dpb