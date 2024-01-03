Giant shipping firms reroute vessels away from Suez Canal amid security measures

(MENAFN) In response to escalating security concerns, Hapag-Lloyd, the fifth-largest container shipping company globally, has announced its continued decision to redirect its vessels away from the Suez Canal, opting instead for the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope. The company's spokesperson conveyed that this strategic adjustment is being made in the interest of safety, particularly in light of recent events that have posed threats to maritime operations. Addressing the timeframe for this operational change, the spokesperson indicated that the company would persist with this course alteration until at least January 9. Following this date, Hapag-Lloyd intends to reassess the situation and make an informed decision regarding the continued rerouting of its ships based on prevailing security conditions.



This precautionary measure by Hapag-Lloyd aligns with broader industry trends, with many shipping giants seeking alternative routes to circumnavigate the Red Sea. The impetus for these strategic shifts stems from the actions of the Yemeni Houthi group, which has increasingly targeted commercial vessels, thereby disrupting global trade patterns. Notably, Hapag-Lloyd experienced firsthand the ramifications of these security concerns when one of its vessels came under attack near Yemen on December 15.



Echoing Hapag-Lloyd's cautious approach, the Danish shipping behemoth, Maersk, also finds itself at a crossroads concerning its navigation routes. A spokesperson for Maersk revealed that the company is set to deliberate on Tuesday about the feasibility of resuming its operations through the Suez Canal, given recent security breaches. Over the weekend, an unsettling incident unfolded involving one of Maersk's ships, the Maersk Hangzhou. Following attempted boardings by Houthi militants, Maersk took decisive action, temporarily suspending all its Red Sea routes for a 48-hour period. Fortunately, swift intervention by U.S. military helicopters thwarted the attack, neutralizing ten militants and underscoring the complex security landscape that shipping companies must navigate in today's volatile geopolitical climate.

MENAFN03012024000045015682ID1107679430