France experiences increase in EV adoption in 2023

(MENAFN) A recent report released by the Platform Automobile (BFA), a representative body for manufacturers and equipment producers, highlights a significant shift in the French automotive landscape. In a remarkable milestone for the nation, one out of every four vehicles sold in 2023 was either partially or fully electric, setting a new record. Breaking down these figures further reveals that fully electric vehicles constituted 16.8 percent of the total vehicles registered during the year, while hybrid vehicles accounted for an additional 9.2 percent, underscoring the accelerating pace of eco-friendly automotive adoption.



Contrasting the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, traditional fuel-based engines showcased a contrasting trend. Specifically, gasoline-powered engines maintained their presence, remaining consistent in over a third of the vehicles introduced last year. In stark contrast, diesel-based vehicles continued their decline, with their representation not surpassing a modest one in ten of the newly registered private passenger cars in 2023.



Further emphasizing the transformative shift in transportation preferences, the Association of Electric Transport Professionals revealed that the French roads are now home to over 1.5 million electric and hybrid vehicles. Diving into the competitive landscape, it becomes evident that Tesla stands as the dominant force in France's electric car market, extending its influence across Europe. Following closely behind are two emerging Chinese contenders, Dacia Sebring and MG4, alongside familiar names such as the Fiat 500e. Notably, the Renault Megane secures its position as the leading choice among vehicles of French origin, encapsulating the nation's commitment to both innovation and sustainable transportation solutions.

MENAFN03012024000045015682ID1107679429