(MENAFN) Recent data unveiled a remarkable surge in travel activity within China during the three-day New Year holiday, signaling a robust rebound in domestic tourism and transportation sectors. According to the figures released on Monday, there were an astounding 135 million domestic tourist trips recorded throughout the country. This figure represents a striking 155 percent increase compared to the previous year, underscoring the nation's resurgent appetite for travel and leisure activities. Complementing this surge in travel enthusiasm, revenues generated from domestic tourism witnessed a substantial uptick, reaching an impressive 79.73 billion yuan, equivalent to approximately USD11.23 billion.



Delving deeper into the transportation metrics, the Ministry of Transport, as cited by official media outlets, disclosed that the Chinese transport network was bustling with activity. Specifically, more than 128 million passenger trips were facilitated during the New Year holiday period. This number not only reflects a notable 78.4 percent escalation compared to 2023 but also signifies a 33.1 percent increase when juxtaposed with 2022 figures.



Highlighting specific modes of transportation, a report from the Global Times provided further granularity. It indicated a staggering 177.5 percent year-on-year surge in passenger rail trips, while passenger air flights experienced a significant uptick, soaring by 140.3 percent. Remarkably, despite the cold weather conditions that blanketed large swathes of the nation, the festive spirit remained undeterred.



The government's observations shed light on the resilience of the populace, emphasizing that inclement weather did little to dampen enthusiasm for attending festivals, concerts, and other communal events. Moreover, there was a discernible uptick in group outings, particularly among families. Regions across eastern, central, and southern China witnessed an increased demand for winter-centric activities such as ice skating and snow-related recreational pursuits, highlighting the diverse and widespread nature of the holiday festivities and travel preferences.

