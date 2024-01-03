10-year-old boy from California dies after being shot for winning bike race

(MENAFN) Tragically, a 10-year-old boy from California lost his life over the weekend due to a shooting incident. According to the victim's mother, the shooter, also reported to be 10 years old, angrily discharged a firearm after losing a bicycle race.



The shooter, described as a "sore loser," reportedly became enraged after losing an informal bicycle race late Saturday afternoon in Foothill Farms, a community located approximately 16 miles northeast of Sacramento. This frustration ultimately led to the tragic shooting and death of 10-year-old Keith “KJ” Frierson, as conveyed by KJ’s mother, Brittani Frierson.



According to Frierson, she received details of the incident from a neighbor's child who was among the group of kids riding their bikes before the shooting occurred.



Prior to the attack, Frierson had granted KJ permission to ride his bicycle, a Christmas gift he had fervently requested. Less than 15 minutes later, Frierson rushed outside upon hearing neighbors banging on her door and shouting that something had happened to her son.



"I screamed for hours after I saw my child on that ground, because I could just see that he had no chance," Frierson stated. "I just knew that my child was gone."



Law enforcement authorities have taken a suspect into custody, and due to the individual's status as a juvenile, their name is being withheld. The juvenile suspect has been booked on suspicion of murder.



In addition, the suspect's father, identified as Arkete Davis, aged 53, is facing multiple charges. Inmate records indicate that Davis has been booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal storage of a firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment, and acting as an accessory to a crime after the fact.

