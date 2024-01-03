US public debt surpasses USD34T amid looming congressional budget battles

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the US Treasury Department has revealed a significant financial milestone, signaling potential challenges ahead for policymakers on Capitol Hill. Specifically, the total public debt of the US federal government has breached the USD34 trillion mark for the very first time. This unsettling development emerges at a critical juncture, as members of Congress brace themselves for an upcoming series of deliberations and negotiations to secure federal funding. The overarching objective remains clear: to avert a looming government shutdown that could have far-reaching implications for the nation's economy and stability.



Delving into the specifics of the Treasury's report, it was disclosed that the total public debt escalated to an exact figure of USD34.001 trillion as of last Friday. This marked an uptick from the preceding day's figure of USD33.911 trillion, underscoring the rapidity with which the national debt is accumulating. Furthermore, when accounting for the portion of the debt subject to the federal debt ceiling, the figures paint a similarly concerning picture. Specifically, this category of debt swelled to USD33.89 trillion by the end of Friday, up from USD33.794 trillion just a day prior. It's crucial to note that certain classifications of debt, which fall outside the purview of the actual debt ceiling, are deliberately omitted from these calculations.



This escalating debt burden is not an isolated occurrence but rather part of a broader trend that has been unfolding. Back in September, the federal debt had already surpassed the USD33 trillion threshold. This unsettling trajectory is primarily attributed to a confluence of factors, including dwindling tax revenues and an uptick in federal expenditures. As Congress reconvenes in Washington in the imminent future, they are faced with pressing deadlines—specifically, the need to finalize government spending through September, with critical dates falling on January 19 and February 2. Complicating these discussions are staunch Republican demands to curtail discretionary spending for the fiscal year 2024, aiming to set allocations below the previously established caps from June's agreements.



Amidst these fiscal deliberations, lawmakers are also navigating geopolitical considerations. Notably, there is a collective aspiration to expedite the approval of emergency aid packages destined for both Ukraine and Israel. As the intricate web of financial, political, and international pressures continues to mount, the onus remains on Congress to navigate these complexities judiciously, ensuring both fiscal responsibility and geopolitical stability.



