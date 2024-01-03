IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

December sales of 60,275 units capped the best-ever fourth quarter for fast-growing Kia America and wrapped the greatest annual performance in company history. Kia's 2023 total of 782,451 units was up 13-percent year-over-year and 12-percent over the previous record set in 2021. In addition, the brand set an all-time record with 725,817 units sold through Kia dealers nationwide.

KIA AMERICA REPORTS ALL-TIME BEST ANNUAL SALES

"Kia is clearly a brand on the move. Our rugged SUVs and innovative EVs are our greatest strength, and demand across the Kia lineup reached all-time highs in 2023," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Groundbreaking vehicles like our new flagship EV9 EV three-row SUV showcase Kia's unique ability to elevate expectations and push boundaries, and we intend to accelerate our growth trajectory in 2024 with a combination of six all-new and significantly redesigned products scheduled to arrive in showrooms."



Six Kia models set all-time annual sales records in 2023, including: Carnival (+93-percent); Niro (+26-percent); Seltos (+17-percent); Sportage (+12-percent); Telluride (+11-percent); and Forte (+7-percent). Sales of Kia's electrified models increased 41-percent and SUV sales increased 16-percent over the segments' previous records. Overall, Kia's rugged and capable SUVs accounted for 72-percent of 2023's annual sales total.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including: