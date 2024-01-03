Debut Author Ebi Oginni's Inspirational Book Pursue Your Passion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world filled with daily routines and responsibilities, debut author Ebi Oginni invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery with her upcoming book, "Pursue Your Passion." This captivating guide, set to release on 27th December 2023, promises to inspire and guide individuals in uncovering their life's calling and leaving a profound impact.About the Book:"Pursue Your Passion" is a beacon for those who sense that there's more to life than the ordinary. Ebi Oginni, a pediatrician turned artist, shares her personal odyssey of taking a leap of faith to pursue her artistic passions. Through engaging narratives and insightful anecdotes, Ebi weaves a narrative that resonates with courage, wonder, and the pursuit of purpose.The book provides practical advice and actionable steps for readers to navigate their own journey towards self-discovery. From introspection and dream research to seeking mentors, starting small but dreaming big, investing in self-growth, forming supportive communities, and the transformative power of envisioning one's path forward – Ebi covers it all.Key Takeaways:● Explore chapters filled with practical advice and engaging anecdotes.● Uncover actionable steps to guide you on your journey of self-discovery.● Learn the importance of joining supportive communities.● Embrace the transformative power of envisioning your path forward.About the Author:Meet Ebi Oginni, a pediatrician turned inspirational speaker with a unique twist-she combines powerful speeches with heartfelt music. With professional training from renowned speakers like TED talk coach Holley Mignosi and the Expert Speaker Academy of Progressive Success UK. Ebi delivers "keynote concerts" that are not just inspiring, but truly unforgettable. She's an acclaimed contemporary gospel artist in the UK and the charismatic host of the Fulfilled Musicpreneur Podcast, which regularly breaks into the top 15 in its category. Beyond her individual accomplishments, Ebi is deeply committed to collective well-being. She's currently spearheading a mental health project aimed at empowering young people and their families with essential coping skills to persevere through difficult seasons. With her unique blend of joy, perseverance, and faith, Ebi Oginni is not just a speaker; she's a transformational experience waiting to happen!Ebi Oginni has taken her accomplishments one step further by compiling her experiences and gleaned wisdom in this book. She is a living testament to the message she shares. A pediatrician turned artist, inspirational speaker and coach, Ebi's story proves that it's never too late, too busy, or too lacking to pursue your dreams. Her experiences serve as a compass, guiding readers toward a more meaningful life and unlocking their true potential.Availability:"Pursue Your Passion" will soon be available on popular platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Book Link:Website:

Ebi Oginni

Wordsworth Writing House

...