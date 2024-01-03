Scientists say fossils said to be skulls of teenage T. Rex belong to different dinosaur species

(MENAFN) Scientists have recently reached a conclusive determination regarding fossils initially believed to be the skulls of teenage Tyrannosaurus Rexes, asserting that they actually belong to a different dinosaur species.



These remains, first discovered in Montana, US, back in 1942, have long been a subject of debate, sparking discussions on whether they represented juvenile T. Rexes or were from Nanotyrannus lancensis, smaller relatives of the iconic dinosaurs.



Research conducted by the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath has shed light on this paleontological mystery.



Contrary to previous assumptions, the fossils in question were found to be from adult dinosaurs, leading scientists to conclude that the 66-million-year-old remains are more likely attributable to the Nanotyrannus.



Dr. Nick Longrich, affiliated with the University of Bath, expressed his astonishment at the findings, emphasizing that the conclusions were drawn from a meticulous analysis of growth rings present in the fossilized bones and through sophisticated modeling of the animals' growth over time.



"I didn't expect it to be quite so conclusive," he stated. "If they were young T. Rex they should be growing like crazy, putting on hundreds of kilograms a year, but we're not seeing that.



"We tried modelling the data in a lot of different ways and we kept getting low growth rates. This is looking like the end for the hypothesis that these animals are young T. Rex."

