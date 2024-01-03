Indvsa 2Nd Test: 'We Are Going To Come Back And Make A Statement', Says Shubman Gill

(MENAFN- IANS) Cape Town, Jan 3 (IANS) India's top-order batter Shubman Gill has stated that the visitors' will come back and make a statement in the second Test against South Africa at Newlands. India needs to win the Cape Town Test to avoid a 2-0 series sweep, after losing the first Test by an innings and 32 runs inside three days in Centurion.

"We've got quite a few days to prepare for this one. This is a new year, new day for us and we are going to come back and make a statement in this Test match. This his is a great opportunity for us to level the series and all of us are very well prepared and very well equipped to be able to win this Test match.

"It's a beautiful ground (Newlands Cricket Ground), lovely to be here, surrounded by the mountains on one side. We are really looking forward for this Test match," said Gill in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

Gill failed to do well in both innings at Centurion, registering scores of two and 26 in what is also his first tour of South Africa. He feels being gritty and determined is the key to do well in challenging overseas conditions.

"It's very important to be there mentally, you have to let your focus and determination and let your grit take over. It's not so much about the technique, it's more so about the grit and determination," he added.

Speaking on his daily show '#AAKASHVANI' on JioCinema, former India opener Aakash Chopra felt the visitors' can bounce back if they bowl and bat well at Cape Town."There is only one way to bounce back - to bat well in the beginning and backup in our bowling. Talking about the batting, the South African team played more overs in one innings of the first test, than what we played in both innings combined.

“This clearly states that we didn't bat well. In bowling, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur leaked a lot of runs, so we need discipline there as well. The morale of the team is a bit down at the moment, but this team knows to bounce back."

--IANS

nr/bc