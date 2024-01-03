UK implements 'side hustle tax' targeting online sellers

(MENAFN) A "side hustle tax" has been implemented, specifically targeting individuals in the UK engaged in selling second-hand goods online or renting out spare rooms.



The objective of these new measures is to address tax evasion by individuals who neglect to declare their income to the tax authorities.



Notably, online marketplaces such as eBay, Airbnb, and Etsy are now mandated to report the earnings of their users to HM Revenue and Customs.



This crackdown is directed at those generating more than £1,000 annually through online transactions, encompassing activities like selling clothing, providing food delivery services, or renting accommodations.



Upon surpassing this income threshold, individuals are required to register as self-employed and submit a tax return at the conclusion of the fiscal year.



While HMRC had the ability to request information from UK-based online firms previously, the new regulations compel digital platforms to directly report financial details of sellers to tax authorities.



The information to be reported includes bank account details and the number of transactions conducted by each user. Companies failing to adhere to these requirements face substantial fines and other penalties.



The initial reporting deadline is set for the end of January 2025, marking one year after the rules come into effect.



These developments follow the UK's participation in a global agreement initiated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), enabling tax officials to exchange information with counterparts in other countries.

MENAFN03012024000045015839ID1107679401