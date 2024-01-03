Man dies after breaching emergency exit door aboard plane at Salt Lake City airport

(MENAFN) Kyler Efinger, aged 30 and hailing from Park City, reportedly breached an emergency exit door while aboard a Delta Airlines plane on Monday, as per information provided by the police.



Following this unauthorized exit, he proceeded to walk onto the tarmac and ultimately climbed inside one of the jet's engines. It's noteworthy that at the time, the plane was situated on a de-icing pad, with its turbines in a rotating state.



Efinger, who possessed a boarding pass destined for Denver, was declared deceased at the scene.



Salt Lake City Police reported discovering Efinger in an unconscious state, emphasizing that emergency services had to extract him from the engine intake cowling. This component directs airflow to the engine fan and posed a significant danger to the intruder.



Adding to the unfolding details, a store manager at Utah's largest airport informed the Airport Control Centre that he had observed a passenger breaching an emergency exit just prior to 10 PM (5 am GMT).



The sequence of events paints a perplexing and alarming picture of the incident involving Kyler Efinger.

