Death rate from Japan earthquake climbs to 48

(MENAFN) The death toll resulting from the powerful earthquakes in Japan rose to 48 on Tuesday, prompting the country to deploy troops for rescue and relief operations, as reported by local media.



Ishikawa province, situated along the seacoast on the main Honshu Island, has confirmed at least 48 fatalities, with numerous injuries reported across Ishikawa, Niigata, Fukui, Toyama, and Gifu provinces, according to a Japanese broadcaster.



In response to the crisis, the Defense Ministry has initiated the mobilization of joint land, air, and sea forces, deploying approximately 10,000 soldiers in the affected province for rescue, relief, and support operations.



Central Japan has experienced a series of earthquakes since Monday afternoon, some with magnitudes as high as 7.6, leading to a tsunami warning, a large fire, and four-feet-high waves.



Although the tsunami warning has been lifted by authorities, the aftermath has been marked by collapsed houses and roads, suspended train services, and the evacuation of thousands of people to safer locations.



In the city of Wajima in Ishikawa, individuals remain trapped inside certain buildings, with firefighters actively working to locate and rescue them.



Additionally, a significant area around the popular tourist attraction Asaichi Street witnessed around 200 buildings, including shops and houses, being engulfed in flames.



Videos and images broadcast by the news agency depict widespread destruction, including collapsed houses and capsized small boats offshore in Ishikawa.



Furthermore, Noto Airport in the province faced extensive damage, leaving approximately 500 passengers stranded, as earthquakes rendered the terminal building unusable and disrupted the runway and roads.

