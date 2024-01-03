Tesla produces almost 495,000 vehicles, delivers over 484,000 in 2023 Q4

(MENAFN) In the fourth quarter of 2023, American electric car manufacturer Tesla disclosed that it produced nearly 495,000 vehicles and successfully delivered more than 484,000, as indicated in a statement released on Tuesday.



Specifically, the company's production figures encompassed a total of 476,777 Model 3/Ys and 18,212 units of other vehicle models during the period spanning September to December.



Similarly, Tesla's deliveries during the same timeframe included 461,538 units of Model 3/Ys and 22,969 units of other vehicle models. On an annual basis, the electric carmaker achieved a cumulative production of 1.85 million vehicles in 2023, delivering a total of 1.8 million.



Tesla has announced its intention to unveil the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, which will encompass details such as net income, revenue, and cash flow. This disclosure is scheduled to take place after the market closes on January 24.



As of around 11:22 a.m. EDT on Tuesday (1622 GMT), Tesla's stock price exhibited a 0.58 percent increase, reaching USD249.91 per share on the Nasdaq.

MENAFN03012024000045015839ID1107679398