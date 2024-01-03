Maersk shipping company temporary suspends operations in Red Sea

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Danish shipping company Maersk declared a temporary suspension of operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to a recent string of attacks by the Houthi rebels.



"An investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will continue to pause all cargo movement through the area while we further assess the constantly evolving situation," it declared.



Following a previous halt in operations, the company opted to resume them on December 24, prompted by a multinational security initiative deploying forces to counteract attacks.



On Tuesday, the company stated: "In cases where it makes most sense for our customers, vessels will be rerouted and continue their journey around the Cape of Good Hope.



"We remain committed to minimising the impact on our customers’ supply chains and will continue to keep you updated on the situation."



Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebel faction, formally recognized as Ansar Allah, has notably intensified its participation in the conflict in the Gaza Strip.



Their warning involves an intention to target all ships heading towards Israel in the Red Sea, a crucial sea route used extensively for oil and fuel shipments globally. This action aims to show solidarity with Palestinians confronting Israel's aggression and blockade in Gaza.



As a result of these threats and escalating tensions, several major container companies have opted to suspend their operations in the area.

