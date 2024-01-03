Canada's business leaders earn 246 times over annual salary of regular workers

(MENAFN) A study released on Tuesday revealed that Canada's business leaders earned 246 times the annual salary of regular workers.



As of January 2, the top 100 executives had already earned the yearly income equivalent to that of an average employee, amounting to CANUSD60,600 (USD45,100).



“The average CEO collects USD7,162 an hour,” based on a study conducted by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, an Ottawa-based think tank. “It takes just over eight hours in the new year for the top 100 CEOs to clock in … what the average worker in Canada makes in an entire year.”



They achieved this by 9:27 AM EST (14:27 GMT) on January 2, assuming that January 1 is recognized as a paid holiday.



The figure of 246 represents an increase from last year's ratio, which was 243 times the average worker's pay.



The overwhelming majority of the top 100 earners are male, with only four women included in the list. In 2022, CEOs averaged CANUSD14.9 million (USD11.2 million), reflecting an increase from CANUSD14.3 million in 2021.



The average Canadian grapples with the impact of inflation, which has led to increased prices across the board, especially in essential categories such as food.



“While the wave of inflation has been crashing down hard on regular Canadians, Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs have been riding it to another record-smashing year,” the report mentioned. “Inflation presented a-once-in-a-lifetime chance for corporate Canada to jack up prices and pad their profit margins.”



The study revealed that the surge in inflation, particularly affecting essential expenses like food, was a significant factor contributing to the increase in compensation for CEOs.

