Arrested Man Not Mentioned As Kar Sevak In FIR, Has 16 Cases Against Him: K’Taka Home Min

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara reacting to the protest launched by the BJP condemning the arrest of an alleged Kar Sevak stated that the man was not a Kar Sevak and has 16 police cases against him.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara stated that the man, Srikanth Poojari, is not mentioned as a Kar Sevak in the FIR and other documents.

The Home Minister said,“He is in the position of an accused and has 16 cases against him. He has come out with a few cases among them. The BJP is a party that is supporting a person who is not abiding by the law and has 16 cases against him. I don't know what has happened to the BJP.

“Poojari's case came up while digging into older cases as orders were given to clear them. It is natural that a question is raised why after 31 years action is being taken. But, the cases could have been withdrawn during the four-year rule of the BJP Government or when former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was in power. They have also not done anything. The question is who should be blamed.”

Reacting to the challenge by former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar that he would give the list of Kar Sevaks and if the Congress Government had the capacity, let them make arrests, Parameshwara said,“There are no individuals. This is a government elected by the people. The strength, capacity and power have been given by the people. The government will function as per the law.”

The Hubballi police arrested Poojari in connection with an alleged case of torching of a shop on December 5, 1992, in Hubballi. Poojari is the third accused in the case and the police are looking for other eight accused in connection with the case.

Poojari has been sent to judicial custody and Hubballi police has prepared a list of 300 people wanted in the communal clashes that took place between 1992 and 1996.

Police sources explained that most of the accused are in their early and late 70s now and many of them have gone from the city.

The arrest of Poojari has stirred a huge controversy in the state, bringing the Government and Opposition in confrontation mode.

--IANS

mka/rad