International Artists For Ramotsav In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 3 (IANS) The Ramotsav, being celebrated in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony, will now have the participation of international artists and performers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to organise Ramlilas in 18 different forms.

While both domestic and international artists would be called to perform in the city, the key performances would start from Makar Sankranti (January 15) and would go on till January 22.

Ramlila artists from Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia and other countries have been invited to the Ramotsav celebrations.

Ramlila troupes from various states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh, will also present various events based on the life of Lord Ram.

Performances are planned on the Tulsi Manch at Tulsi Bhawan Memorial, showcasing Ramlilas from different regions of India and the world.

Moreover, various cultural, spiritual and folk-art based programmes, including Ramlila, will be staged.

