ED Raids Premises Of Jharkhand IAS Officer In Rajasthan For Mining Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 3 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are going on in Rajasthan regarding Jharkhand mining scam. An ED team raided the premises of Ramniwas Yadav, Deputy Collector of Sahibganj, Jharkhand, and other locations in Rajasthan.

ED teams are raiding Yadav's residence and many other places in Jaipur since wednesday morning and have been seizing documents. ED teams did not contact anyone at the local level.

ED has raided the houses of some close to the Chief Minister in Ranchi in a money laundering case related to illegal mining. Raids are underway at the locations of IAS officer Ramniwas Yadav, Khodniya Brothers of Sahibganj, Press Advisor to Jharkhand CM, former MLA Pappu Yadav and DSP Rajendra Dubey.

