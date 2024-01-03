BJP Should Not 'Interfere' In God's Programme: Akhilesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 3 (IANS) Talking about the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has said, "This is God's programme and the chief minister cannot be bigger than God. "

"No one can be bigger than God, neither I, you nor the chief minister," he said.

He said, "This is Lord Ram's programme and these people should not interfere in it. Whomsoever God calls, will meet Him. It is also true that when God will call whom, cannot be predicted."

When he was asked if he would go to the consecration ceremony, he said, "If God calls me, I will go".

Akhilesh's remark came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that "Those who were hesitant in going to Ayodhya are now complaining about not receiving the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony in Ram Temple."

--IANS

amita/svn