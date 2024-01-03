Avon Lake, Ohio’S Jay Dehmalo Reflects On Events During His Time In The Armed Services

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, 3rd January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Renowned boxing figure Jay Dehmalo from Avon Lake, Ohio- who also boxed under the names Jay D'mallo and Jay Dimalo, pauses to contemplate his dedicated service in the United States Army. His significant deployment at Camp Casey in Korea, spanning from 1979 to 1980, holds profound importance. Positioned a mere 13 miles from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and North Korea, Jay Dehmalo's military tenure involved crucial responsibilities, such as maintaining crowd control during the tumultuous aftermath of the assassination of South Korean President Park Chung Hee. In this challenging environment, his unwavering commitment and adaptability shone through, encapsulating a unique chapter in his multifaceted journey.

During his 13 months with the 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, Jay Dehmalo exhibited exceptional dedication and courage. His service in Korea, marked by its proximity to the DMZ, earned him the prestigious Korean Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Award. Notably, Jay was part of a small group serving in the 2nd Division, highlighting the unique challenges and responsibilities he and his comrades faced during their deployment.

In a significant turn of events during his deployment, President Park Chung Hee was assassinated, prompting Jay's unit to be dispatched to Seoul for crowd control duties. This period of service demonstrated not only Jay's military discipline but also his adaptability in the face of unexpected challenges.“Reflecting on my time in the Armed Services brings a flood of memories, both challenging and rewarding,” says Jay Dehmalo.“Being stationed at Camp Casey, just 13 miles from the DMZ, meant we were always on high alert. The assassination of President Park Chung Hee added a layer of complexity to our mission, but we stood strong and fulfilled our duties with honor.”

Beyond his military service, Jay Dehmalo has left an enduring legacy in the world of boxing. With a professional record of 5 wins and 3 losses between 1985 and 1986, Jay's contributions extend beyond the ring. He served as a sparring partner to heavyweight champions Trevor Berbick and Bonecrusher Smith, enhancing their skills and contributing to their successful careers.

In addition to his boxing accomplishments, Jay Dehmalo played a crucial role as a case officer in the conviction and deportation of John Demanyuk, known as“Ivan the Terrible,” a convicted Holocaust criminal. Jay's commitment to charitable causes is evident through his monthly donations to St. Jude's in Cleveland, Ohio. He is also a proud member of organizations like EX-Boxers, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 2260 in Westlake, Ohio, and TWS, showcasing his dedication to various communities.

As Jay Dehmalo persistently leaves an indelible mark in the boxing realm and his local community, his military service stands as a profound testament to his unwavering resilience, unparalleled bravery, and steadfast commitment to duty. Through his multifaceted contributions, Jay not only showcases the depth of his character but also leaves a lasting impact on those he served alongside and the communities he continues to ardently support. His enduring legacy serves as an inspiration, echoing far beyond his athletic achievements, resonating with the very essence of his character and the positive influence he exerts in diverse spheres.

About Jay Dehmalo

Jay Dehmalo from Avon Lake, Ohio, who also boxed under the names Jay D'mallo and Jay Dimalo, has dedicated over three decades of his life to training and coaching boxers, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Currently based at Title Boxing in Avon Lake, Ohio, Jay works alongside notable figures like Wilkins Santiago. Jay's boxing journey began with Jake Luce from Erie, Pennsylvania, who managed him and suggested the name changes to enhance his ring presence. He fought out of Johnny Tocco's gym in Las Vegas during the 1980s, where he followed in the footsteps of legendary coach Johnny Tocco, who trained former heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, forever connected to the historic bout against Cassius Clay, who later became known as Muhammad Ali.

Dehmalo's experience extended beyond the ring, as he served as a sparring partner to heavyweight champions Trevor Berbick and Bonecrusher Smith, enhancing their skills and contributing to their successful careers. In addition to his contributions to the boxing community, Jay played a significant role as a case officer in a high-profile legal matter, involving the conviction and deportation of John Demanyuk, also known as“Ivan the Terrible,” a convicted Holocaust criminal.

Jay's commitment to charitable causes is evident through his monthly donations to St. Jude's in Cleveland, Ohio. He is also a proud member of organizations like EX-Boxers, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 2260 in Westlake, Ohio, and TWS, showcasing his dedication to various communities. With a professional boxing record of 5 wins and 3 losses between 1985 and 1986, Jay Dehmalo's impressive legacy in the boxing world, military service as a US Army veteran, and involvement in the international boxing hall of fame invite in Canastota, New York in 2022 highlight his multifaceted contributions and unwavering commitment to the sport and his community.