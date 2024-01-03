90 percent of Bitcoin addresses hit highest percentage since November 2021

(MENAFN) As of last week, nearly 90 percent of Bitcoin addresses were in a profitable state, marking the highest percentage since November 2021, as reported on Tuesday.



"Bitcoin has had a fantastic year. Despite challenging economic conditions, the price of the world's most expensive cryptocurrency surged by almost 160 percent year-over-year, surprising many investors who claimed the crypto market was dead," said data analysis platform, AltIndex.



"Moreover, Bitcoin's price rally has pushed the number of addresses in profit high above the levels seen last year," it added.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency globally, commenced 2023 slightly above USD16,000. However, it experienced a continuous ascent, reaching USD45,000 in early December and concluding the year around USD43,000. This remarkable performance equates to a substantial 160 percent year-on-year increase.



AltIndex data revealed a notable increase in the profitability of Bitcoin addresses. In December 2022, 55 percent of BTC addresses were profitable, and this percentage surged significantly to 87.5 percent in December 2023.



"Besides a massive 40 percent increase in profitable addresses, the BTC network has also seen a growing number of investors searching for a bigger investment chunk," it said in the report.



According to the platform, over 1 million individuals currently possess 1 BTC in their wallets, representing a 20 percent increase compared to the figures from a year ago.



On Tuesday, the price of Bitcoin surpassed USD45,000 for the first time since April 2022, trading at approximately USD45,170 by 1:49 p.m. EDT. This marked a daily gain of 4.8 percent.

