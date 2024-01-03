Pro-Armenian US Senator Menendez Facing New Charges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pro-Armenian US Senator Bob Menendez and his spouse are now
facing additional charges, Azernews reports with
reference to US media.
The indictment outlines that Menendez assisted a New Jersey
entrepreneur in securing investments from a Qatari firm affiliated
with the government of a Middle Eastern nation.
Menendez is facing four charges, including conspiracy to commit
bribery, fraud related to private services, extortion, and acting
as a foreign agent.
The senator and his wife, Nadine, stand accused of receiving
gold and Formula One race tickets in exchange for supporting
businessman Fred Daibes in negotiations for a multimillion-dollar
investment in a real estate project in New Jersey.
According to the indictment, in June 2021, Menendez introduced
Daibes to a member of the Qatari royal family overseeing an
investment company.
Prosecutors claim that Menendez publicly endorsed Qatar and, in
August 2021, facilitated Daibes' preview of a press release
praising the country's government.
In an encrypted message, Menendez reportedly advised Daibes,
"You might want to send them a message," according to the
indictment.
By May 2022, an undisclosed Qatari company allegedly signed a
letter of intent to establish a joint venture with Daibes' company,
according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors further contend that Menendez received rewards, with
a Qatari official gifting Nadine Menendez's relative tickets to a
Formula One race in Miami in May 2022, and Daibes presenting
Menendez with a gold bar.
Later that month, after dining with his wife and Daibes, the
senator purportedly conducted a Google search for the "price per
kilogram of gold," as asserted by prosecutors.
Daibes and Nadine Menendez also face charges but have entered
pleas of not guilty.
