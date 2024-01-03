Three Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On January 2, 2024, Russians injured three civilians in the Donetsk region, namely two in Avdiivka and one in Krasnohorivka,” Filashkin wrote.

Additionally, two more people were reported as killed earlier in Chasiv Yar and one injured in Avdiivka.

The total number of casualties across the region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Filashkin noted.