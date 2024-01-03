Zaporizhzhia Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 134 Times, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 2, 2024, Russian troops launched 134 attacks on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched 110 artillery strikes on Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Luhivske, Robotyne, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Plavni, and other frontline settlements.

Following Russia's artillery strike on Plavni, two civilians were reported killed: a man, 54, and a woman, 63.

Additionally, Russians launched multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Huliaipole and Novoandriivka, and 20 drone attacks on Novodarivka, Chervone, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

The enemy also launched two air strikes on Orikhiv.

Regional authorities received two reports on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses.