Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol Struck By Russian Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 3, 2024, Russian invaders shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol with heavy artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night the occupiers shelled Nikopol. The enemy targeted the regional center with heavy artillery. No casualties were reported,” Lysak wrote.

In the rest of settlements across the region, no enemy shelling was recorded.

Photo: Serhii Lysak , Telegram