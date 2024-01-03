S&P 500, Nasdaq end 2023 with declines to begin new year lower

(MENAFN) To kick off 2024, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced declines, marking a departure from their stellar performances in 2023.



The Nasdaq saw a significant drop of 245 points, or 1.63 percent, closing the day at 14,765, representing its most substantial daily loss since October.



Despite this setback, the tech-heavy index had achieved a remarkable 43.4 percent gain for 2023, marking its highest annual increase since 2020.



Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also faced a decline, shedding 27 points, or 0.57 percent, to conclude the session at 4,742.



In spite of this recent downturn, the index had concluded 2023 with a notable achievement – its longest winning streak since 2004, having posted gains in nine consecutive weeks and a total increase of 24.2 percent for the year.



In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend by adding 25 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish the day at 37,715. The blue-chip index closed the previous year with a solid gain of 13.7 percent.



The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, observed a 6 percent increase, reaching 13.20. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose by 2.2 percent to 3.942 percent.



In the currency markets, the dollar index exhibited a 0.9 percent rise, reaching 102.25, while the euro experienced a 0.9 percent decline, settling at USD1.0941 against the greenback.



Despite earlier positive trends, precious metals found themselves in negative territory, with gold recording a 0.2 percent loss at USD2,059 per ounce, and silver trimming 0.6 percent to USD23.64.



Oil prices also witnessed a decline, as the global benchmark Brent crude fell by 1.3 percent to USD76.01 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude lost 1.6 percent, settling at USD70.52.

