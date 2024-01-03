Industrial Iot Market Growth In France

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing adoption of smart manufacturing to lead to market growth in France.

France has a large and diversified industrial manufacturing base. The growth of industrial manufacturing in France in aided by factors such as higher margins, improved economic outlook, and better financing conditions. France engages in continuous R&D activities to enhance its technological capabilities and has introduced several new solutions to modernize its industrial sector.

Its response toward utilizing IoT has been positive. The French Government has an ambitious plan to transform operational processes of different industries with the adoption of cloud computing and IoT.

Download PDF Brochure @

France has consolidated its leadership in the European industrial sector and is emerging as the number one destination for R&D. The industrial sector accounts for more than 12% of France's GDP. Every year since 2016, manufacturing industries in France have spent about USD 29.7 billion on R&D; this represents 72% of total R&D spending in the sector.





REQUEST SAMPLE @

The country offers attractive tax incentives, such as the well-known Research Tax Credit, to companies. Several Nordic companies such as Volvo Group, SKF, or Konecranes have invested in France to develop industrial and R&D activities both locally and internationally. France is accelerating investment in 5G technology for industrial projects. In 2021, the French Government announced approximately USD 32 million funding for four industrial 5G projects as part of its France Relance (France Relaunch) package. The funding is being directed at key industrial 5G use cases, primarily in the healthcare and critical industries (under the project titles Vertical ISS and CRIIoT, respectively).

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ...