Governor Not Invited To Vijayan’S Christmas-New Year Lunch

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (IANS) The standoff between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues unabated, as the latter did not invite the former for the customary Christmas-New Year lunch here on Wednesday.

While Khan was not invited, the Congress-led Opposition that was invited to the lunch by the Chief Minister boycotted it as part of its protest against his high handedness and style of functioning.

The customary lunch hosted by the Chief Minister is an annual affair where the Governor, state ministers, top leaders of various political parties, important personalities, besides top officials are invited.

The standoff between Khan and Vijayan has taken several twists and turns in the past and has now touched rock bottom with the two veterans slamming one another publicly.

Things have come to such a pass that last Friday the two refused to greet each other when Vijayan arrived at Khan's official residence to take part in the swearing-in of two new ministers.

