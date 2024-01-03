‘Steamboat Willie’ Horror Film Announced With Mickey Mouse Entering Public Domain

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) The 1928 version of Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain, and indie horror producers are wasting no time in capitalising on it.

Steven LaMorte is set to direct an untitled horror-comedy based on Mickey's cartoon debut. In it, a sadistic mouse will torment a group of unsuspecting ferry passengers, reports Variety. Production is set to begin in the spring.“Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror,” LaMorte said.

“It's a project I've been dreaming of, and I can't wait to unleash this twisted take on this beloved character to the world.”

As per Variety, LaMorte previously directed 'The Mean One', a horror parody of the Grinch.“It all comes from our love of these characters,” he said in an interview.

“Filmmakers - we're all kids in the sandbox. We love taking them and playing with them in different ways. It's not a desire to ruin these characters or make a quick buck, but to love them and honor them and show them in a new light.”

Disney's copyright to 'Steamboat Willie' expired Monday along with its right to the original versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. But it still holds copyrights for the later, more familiar versions of the characters.

Disney has said that it will also be vigilant in defending its trademarks. The company could sue over any perceived endorsement or affiliation with its brand.

