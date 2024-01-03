Demand For Gold, Silver Coins With Ram Imprint Goes Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 3 (IANS) Ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, jewellers are witnessing a high demand for gold and silver coins with the imprint of Ram temple and Ram Darbar.

Pushpendra Jaiswal, general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Jewellers' Association, said that silver Ram Darbar is in great demand in the market.

Jewellers, in Kanpur alone, have received orders for 5,000 coins depicting Ram temple and Ram Darbar (Ram with Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman) and 1,000 statues of Lord Ram in different sizes.

Some jewellers are also selling small gold coins with replicas of Ram temple.

As per weight, the price of Ram Darbar silver coin ranges from Rs 900 to Rs 25,000, said Jaiswal.

Pankaj Arora, president of All India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation, said that they estimate the consecration ceremony has generated a business of about Rs 800 crore in the city.

Since the wedding season also begins from mid-January, coins with Ram temple are emerging as one of the most favoured gifting options.

"Statues of Lord Ram are also in great demand in this wedding season," said Ratul Rastogi, a local jeweller.

