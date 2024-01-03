US gross national debt reaches record high, exceeding USD34T

(MENAFN) As of Tuesday, the US Treasury has officially announced that the gross national debt of the federal government has reached a record high, surpassing USD34 trillion.



This notable increase of USD2.6 trillion occurred over the span of six months through December.



On October 30, the Senate successfully passed a last-minute spending bill aimed at funding the federal government through November 17, skillfully avoiding the possibility of a shutdown.



Subsequently, on November 17, President Joe Biden signed a stopgap spending bill into law, strategically averting a government shutdown and postponing a potential showdown with congressional Republicans over the federal budget to the new year.



As part of this two-step plan, the bill extends funding for various government departments, including Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, and Veterans Affairs, until January 19.



Additionally, it provides funding for the remaining agencies until February 2.



This spending bill managed to secure passage in the House of Representatives, albeit after Republicans sought support from their Democratic counterparts.



Notably, the bill lacks provisions for additional aid to be allocated to Israel or Ukraine.

