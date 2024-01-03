Japan initiates inquiry into collision of 2 planes, killing over 5 at Tokyo airport

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Japan initiated an inquiry into the collision of two planes that resulted in the tragic death of at least five crew members. Members of the Japan Transport Safety Board, accompanied by police, visited the crash site at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, as reported by a Japanese news agency.



The incident occurred at approximately 5:49 PM on Tuesday (0849 GMT) and involved an aircraft from Japan Airlines and a plane from the Japan Coast Guard. While the flight and voice recorders of the coast guard aircraft were recovered, those of the Japan Airlines plane were still missing.



Tragically, five out of the six crew members on the coast guard plane lost their lives, but remarkably, all 379 passengers, including the crew of the Japan Airlines aircraft, managed to escape unharmed.



The Japan Coast Guard plane was en route to deliver relief supplies to the earthquake-affected areas in Niigata province, responding to earthquakes with magnitudes as high as 7.6 that struck Japan on Monday, centered around the Noto Peninsula and surrounding regions on the Sea of Japan coast. The tremors resulted in at least 64 fatalities in Ishikawa province.



The collision led to the temporary closure of all four runways at Haneda Airport, with three reopening later on Tuesday. Nevertheless, numerous flights were canceled as a consequence.



Authorities faced a challenging task of extinguishing flames on the Japan Airlines aircraft, which was manufactured by Airbus SAS with engines from the UK’s Rolls-Royce and was delivered in November 2021. The process took more than eight hours to bring the situation under control.

