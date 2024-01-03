Ocean Beach Resort & SPA Joins ASTON Collection Hotels Under Archipelago International

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MALINDI, Kenya, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Beach Resort & SPA, a distinguished five-star haven on the sandy dunes beach, is thrilled to announce its integration into the esteemed ASTON Collection Hotels, commencing January 1st, 2024. As part of the renowned Archipelago International-the largest hotel operator in Southeast Asia-this marks a milestone in redefining luxury along the Kenyan Coast.

Ocean Beach Resort & SPA

Continue Reading

Ocean Beach Resort & SPA, with its superior deluxe standing, exudes a unique blend of tropical early 20th-century style, featuring wooden roofs and elegant floors. Just two kilometers north of Malindi Town and adjacent to the Malindi Golf and Country Club, it beckons those seeking an unparalleled experience in the pearl of the Kenyan Coast.

Twenty rooms and fifteen suites, meticulously adorned with handcrafted furnishings and artwork. Specially commissioned wooden king-size beds, fitted with flame-resistant, hypoallergenic Simmons' mattresses and adorned with Rivolta Carmignani linens, ensure a restful stay.

Ocean Beach Resort & SPA goes beyond traditional dining with exceptional restaurants & bars. Dunes Beach Bar & Restaurant, the beachfront dining, offers mesmerizing views of the Indian Ocean, while Victoria Restaurant presents a fusion menu for a diverse culinary journey. Guest are also welcome to savour poolside eats and cocktails while enjoying the sunset at Finch

Hatton's Bar.

"The resort as a pinnacle in the art of hospitality, where every detail contributes to the canvas of luxury. Ocean Beach Resort & SPA isn't just a destination; it's a canvas for life's celebrations. Weddings, meetings, and spa retreats are seamlessly woven into the resort's tapestry, creating experiences tailored for every occasion" said John Flood, CEO of Archipelago International .

For adventure seekers, the resort organizes exciting excursions, including safaris to Tsavo East and West, Masai Mara, and Amboseli. Explore Hell's Kitchen, Mambrui Town, Gede Ruins, Watamu Marine Parks, Vasco Da Gama Pillar, and the Malindi Museum, delving into the rich history and natural wonders of the region.

For more information, visit and follow @archipelagointernational on Instagram.

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is Southeast Asia's largest privately-owned hotel management group with more than 45,000 rooms and residences in over 200 locations across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Oceania. A trusted hotel company with a long track record and award-winning brands including ASTON, ASTON Collection Hotels, Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, Hotel NEO, fave, Nordic, and Powered by ARCHIPELAGO.

Photo -

Logo -