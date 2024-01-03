Housing Bank Pledges Its Support of JOD1.3 Million for Donation Initiatives Aimed at Assisting the People of Gaza

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) To fulfill its national and humanitarian duty, Housing Bank has announced an additional donation of JOD300,000 to support several fundraising campaigns for the people of Gaza. These campaigns are being implemented by esteemed national institutions such as the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF), Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA), and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO). This contribution follows the bank's recent donation of JOD1,000,000 to JHCO, specifically to purchase medicine for Palestinian hospitals.

With a strong belief in the objectives of fundraising campaigns organized by its strategic partners to support the people of Gaza in the current circumstances, Housing Bank has extended its support to various initiatives. The bank has contributed JOD100,000 to KHCF's Save Cancer Patients in Gaza Campaign, which aims to provide treatment and medication to cancer patients from Gaza at KHCF. Additionally, Housing Bank has allocated JOD100,000 to TUA's Gaza Campaign, which focuses on providing emergency food packages to affected families. Lastly, the bank has pledged its support to JHCO's For Gaza campaign, which aims to provide material, food, and medical aid to families affected in Gaza. The bank has donated a total of JOD100,000 for this cause.The donations represent the bank's commitment to its social responsibility and role as an integral part of Jordanian society. It seeks to support national institutions in shouldering the growing burdens they face. As a strategic and significant partner of these institutions, the bank provides annual support to KHCF through various programs. The most notable programs include the mobile breast cancer clinic program, the SIWAR program, and the university scholarship program for cancer patients. In addition, the bank supports Tkiyet Um Ali's programs, which include the distribution of food parcels to modest families, providing meals for fasting individuals during the holy month of Ramadan, and the establishment of Mawae’d Al Rahman. The bank also consistently supports JHCO and its programs, which aim to reduce financial burdens on needy families and improve their lives.



