India Animal Health Market 2024 | Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Animal Health Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India animal health market report. The market size reached INR 80.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 160.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2024-2032.
Animal health involves regular tracking and providing adequate care to domesticated animals or livestock. It includes the development of feed additives, pharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs, pesticides, and biologics. Furthermore, animal health services also ensure a constant food supply and prevent various zoonotic diseases, such as feline leukemia, animal flu, tick infestation and Lyme disease, caused by viruses, parasites, and bacteria.
The increasing prevalence of zoonotic ailments and a significant growth in the veterinary pharmaceutical industry are primarily driving the India animal health market. Furthermore, the rising integration of IoT with animal health monitoring solutions, along with the growing usage of mobile sensors and wearables to monitor animal behavior and health, are providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of feed additives, which helps in improving the overall animal health while enhancing the quality of products, including milk, eggs, and meat, is further catalyzing market growth. Moreover, the Government of India is undertaking extensive R&D activities in the field of animal health to create awareness for disease control and provide effective treatments. All the factors mentioned above will continue to propel the India animal health market over the forecasted period.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Market Breakup by Animal Type
Commercial
Companion
Market Breakup by Product Type
Anti-Bacterial/Antibiotic
Anti-Chronic Respiratory
Anticoccidials
Dewormers/Antihelmintics
Disinfectants
Enzymes
Fly-Binder/Control
Growth Promoters
Gut Health (also includes probiotics, prebiotics)
Liver Tonics
Nutritional Supplements
Toxin Binders / Immunomodulators / Mold inhibitors
Vaccines
Vitamins/ Minerals/ Amino Acids
Diagnostics
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Veterinary Hospitals
Veterinary Clinics
Pharmacies and Drug Stores
Others
Market Breakup by Region
Uttar Pradesh
Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh
Bihar
Andhra Pradesh
Gujarat
Others
Competitive Landscape
Bayer CropScience Limited
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health
Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.
Merck
Ceva Sante Animale
Elanco India Private Limited
Virbac Animal Health India Pvt Ltd.
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
