Young Wrestlers Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar; Demands 'Action' Against Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Young Indian wrestlers staged a protest against seniors Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Wednesday here at the Jantar Mantar.

The agitated grapplers demanded action against the trio "for hampering the progress of wrestling in India".

For the record, the wrestlers didn't get a chance to play any national in 2023 because of the protest led by Bajrang Sakshi and Vinesh against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment involvement.

On Wednesday, a number of young wrestlers gathered at the Jantar Mantar, demanding action and also United World Wrestling (UWW) intervention into the ongoing WFI tussle.

