US Embassy Recruiting Qatar-Based Businesspeople

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United States Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis announced he is recruiting companies to join the Qatar business delegation to the 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit, which will take place from June 23-26 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Centre in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, DC.

This year's investment summit is the 10th iteration of the highest profile event dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment into the United States

The SelectUSA Investment Summit promotes the United States as the world's premier investment destination and connects qualified foreign firms with US economic development organisations and senior government officials to facilitate business investment and job creation across the United States and US territories.

The Investment Summit is the premiere event for businesses and investors to learn more about growth opportunities and why the United States has been the world's most attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) for more than a decade.

“The United States is the largest consumer market in the world and the obvious choice for any Qatar-based company looking to grow globally,” said Ambassador Davis.

“At the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Qatar-based companies and government officials can make connections, gather information, and engage with senior US government officials needed to start the process of establishing and growing their businesses and investments in the United States.

“I am proud to lead this delegation to signal a new level of the US-Qatar business relationship, and to highlight the diversity of investment opportunities that exist across the entire United States.”

The delegation from Qatar is comprised of the local Qatar-based business community and officials from related Qatari government entities.

This year, the US Embassy in Doha is seeking to enhance this program with Ambassador Davis's leadership of an expanded delegation and participation from distinguished local business groups.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit has historically provided returns for Qatar-based business investors.

Past Investment Summit participants have included announcements for expansion of their current operations to new states, which creates more jobs and fosters larger investment opportunities.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit facilitates their investment journey by bringing together relevant officials, regulators, and economic development facilitators from every US state.

The US Embassy in Doha is strategically aligning future, two-way investment opportunities following the goals outlined in Qatar's National Vision 2030.

Interested candidates can learn about the 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit and how to apply at