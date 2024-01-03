Petra's Correspondent In New York Re-Elected To FPA's Executive Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 3 (Petra) - The Jordan News Agency's correspondent in New York, Mohammad Khair Dqaamsa secured his re-election to the Executive Council of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), commonly known as the Association of Foreign Journalists in America.His mandate extends through December 31, 2025, marking a continued commitment to fostering international journalistic relations.Dqaamsa has also been elected to the Board of Governors of the Foreign Press Association, the governing body overseeing the FPA, aligning his tenure with the same term.Established in 1918, the Foreign Press Association in New York stands as a non-profit organization devoted to bolstering professional camaraderie and support networks among media practitioners. Its core mission revolves around advocating for and safeguarding the interests of foreign correspondents operating within the United States.