ACC Reports Surge In Export Certificates In 2023

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for exporting goods to Arab and foreign countries saw a significant surge of 62.2% during 2023 compared to the figures of 2022.Statistical data acquired by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) revealed that the total value of certificates issued by the ACC reached JD1.433 billion Jordanian in 2023, significantly surpassing the JD883 million recorded in the previous year.In terms of volume, the Chamber documented the issuance of 35,653 certificates in 2023, marking a solid 4% increase from the 34,289 certificates issued in 2022.These certificates, pivotal for export operations, found their primary destinations in various Arab and foreign markets. Notably, Saudi Arabia received 8,557 certificates, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 4,158, Iraq with 2,231, Egypt with 1,103, and Switzerland with 24 certificates.Delving into the distribution of Amman's export values, trade to Iraq accounted for approximately JD639 million, the United Arab Emirates received around JD194 million, Saudi Arabia received JD98 million, Egypt received JD97 million, and Switzerland received JD92 million.These certificates play a critical role in facilitating trade, encompassing a wide array of goods, including agricultural and animal products, Jordan's natural resources, re-exported foreign goods, and foreign products sourced domestically under specified conditions.