Ethiopia/Somalia: Statement By The Spokesperson On The Territorial Integrity Of The Federal Republic Of Somalia

On 1 January,

Ethiopian Prime Minister

Abiy

Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse

Bihi

Abdi

signed

a Memorandum of Understanding

on

granting Ethiopia

access to the sea.

The European Union would like to remind

the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty

and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia

pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations. This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region.

