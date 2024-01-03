Ethiopia/Somalia: Statement By The Spokesperson On The Territorial Integrity Of The Federal Republic Of Somalia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
On 1 January,
Ethiopian Prime Minister
Abiy
Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse
Bihi
Abdi
signed
a Memorandum of Understanding
on
granting Ethiopia
access to the sea.
The European Union would like to remind
the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty
and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia
pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations. This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Union External Action: The Diplomatic Service of the European Union.
MENAFN03012024002747001784ID1107679271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.