NIBE Industrier AB (Publ) Appoints Fredrik Erlandsson As Head Of Corporate Communications And Investor Relations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fredrik Erlandsson, the current Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Thule Group (publ), has been appointed Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations and a member of NIBE Industrier AB's Management team.

For the past 13 years, Fredrik has been part of the Management team at the Thule Group, playing a key role in the company's repositioning as a global lifestyle company. Since the Group's listing in 2014, Fredrik has been responsible for its collective communication initiatives and award-winning investor relations (IR) work. Prior to his employment at Thule, he held several positions in companies and organizations with responsibility for public affairs, opinion shaping and PR in a broad international environment.

“I am delighted to welcome Fredrik to NIBE and look forward to working with him to develop communications and IR even further,” says Gerteric Lindquist, Managing Director and CEO of NIBE Industrier.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to offer my sincerest thanks to Christel Fritiofsson, who has been Head of IR at NIBE Industrier AB since the company was first listed in 1997. Christel has held various positions at NIBE throughout her working life, reaching the milestone of 45 years at the company this summer, and we have been colleagues for almost 40 of those years. Handing over the IR baton to Fredrik will be a natural and harmonious process, as Christel will be gradually decreasing the time she spends at NIBE but will continue in her role as Board secretary.”

“NIBE is a world-leading and expansive company in a number of different areas in the field of energy technology,” says Fredrik Erlandsson.“It's one of the biggest companies on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and has enjoyed fantastic growth over a long period of time. I am very much looking forward to working with Gerteric and the rest of the staff at NIBE on further clarifying and reinforcing how the company is perceived externally - as the leading public Swedish company in its industry, driven by deep technical expertise and commercial success. I'm also looking forward to becoming part of the culture that has so obviously contributed to the company's success.”

Fredrik Erlandsson will take up his post in summer 2024.

For more information:

Gerteric Lindquist, CEO, Hans Backman CFO, Christel Fritiofsson IR-contact +46 (0)433 27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose under Nasdaq Stockholm's rules for issuers. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 3 January 2024 at 08:00 CET.





NIBE Group – an international organization with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international Group that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 21,300 (20,400) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 40 (30) billion in 2022.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

Attachment

GB-PM-240103