Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program


1/3/2024 2:18:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
27.12.23 58 928 68.13 4 014 977
28.12.23 29 857 68.66 2 050 047
29.12.23 5 000 68.35 341 732
1.1.24 - - -
2.1.24 29 064 68.22 1 982 874
Previous transactions 13 970 498
Accumulated to date 14 093 347 62.42 879 680 437


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 29 190 225 shares, corresponding to 1.43% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
...

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 02 01 2024

MENAFN03012024004107003653ID1107679261

