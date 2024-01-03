AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For December 2023 And Q4 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In December 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 491,222 passengers, which is a 6.0% increase compared to December 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 23.9% to 22,514 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.7% to 59,577 units in the same comparison. In the fourth quarter of 2023 (October-December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,338,921 passengers, which is a 3.3% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 20.7% to 76,198 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 172,972 units in the same comparison. AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2023 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Passengers 491,222 463,300 6.0% 1,338,921 1,296,047 3.3% Finland–Sweden 118,150 141,715 -16.6% 374,083 432,521 -13.5% Estonia–Finland 321,409 272,021 18.2% 831,499 731,650 13.7% Estonia–Sweden 51,663 49,564 4.2% 133,339 131,876 1.1% Cargo Units 22,514 29,591 -23.9% 76,198 96,052 -20.7% Finland-Sweden 2,426 3,071 -21.0% 9,159 11,388 -19.6% Estonia-Finland 16,948 22,702 -25.3% 55,573 72,920 -23.8% Estonia-Sweden 3,140 3,818 -17.8% 11,466 11,744 -2.4% Passenger Vehicles 59,577 60,638 -1.7% 172,972 175,539 -1.5% Finland-Sweden 4,136 5,239 -21.1% 11,288 14,300 -21.1% Estonia-Finland 53,233 53,112 0.2% 156,497 155,589 0.6% Estonia-Sweden 2,208 2,287 -3.5% 5,187 5,650 -8.2%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. In November, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate the Helsinki-Stockholm route on 2 days for technical reasons.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November, the cruise vessel Baltic Queen did not operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route for 2 days for technical reasons.

