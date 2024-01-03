AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For December 2023 And Q4 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In December 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 491,222 passengers, which is a 6.0% increase compared to December 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 23.9% to 22,514 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.7% to 59,577 units in the same comparison.
In the fourth quarter of 2023 (October-December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,338,921 passengers, which is a 3.3% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 20.7% to 76,198 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 172,972 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2023 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:
|
| Dec 2023
| Dec 2022
| Change
| Q4 2023
| Q4 2022
| Change
| Passengers
| 491,222
| 463,300
| 6.0%
| 1,338,921
| 1,296,047
| 3.3%
| Finland–Sweden
| 118,150
| 141,715
| -16.6%
| 374,083
| 432,521
| -13.5%
| Estonia–Finland
| 321,409
| 272,021
| 18.2%
| 831,499
| 731,650
| 13.7%
| Estonia–Sweden
| 51,663
| 49,564
| 4.2%
| 133,339
| 131,876
| 1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cargo Units
| 22,514
| 29,591
| -23.9%
| 76,198
| 96,052
| -20.7%
| Finland-Sweden
| 2,426
| 3,071
| -21.0%
| 9,159
| 11,388
| -19.6%
| Estonia-Finland
| 16,948
| 22,702
| -25.3%
| 55,573
| 72,920
| -23.8%
| Estonia-Sweden
| 3,140
| 3,818
| -17.8%
| 11,466
| 11,744
| -2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Passenger Vehicles
| 59,577
| 60,638
| -1.7%
| 172,972
| 175,539
| -1.5%
| Finland-Sweden
| 4,136
| 5,239
| -21.1%
| 11,288
| 14,300
| -21.1%
| Estonia-Finland
| 53,233
| 53,112
| 0.2%
| 156,497
| 155,589
| 0.6%
| Estonia-Sweden
| 2,208
| 2,287
| -3.5%
| 5,187
| 5,650
| -8.2%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. In November, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate the Helsinki-Stockholm route on 2 days for technical reasons.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November, the cruise vessel Baltic Queen did not operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route for 2 days for technical reasons.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail ...
Attachment
MENAFN03012024004107003653ID1107679259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.