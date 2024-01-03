Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Empowering Biopharmaceuticals With Innovations And Growth | VGXI, Inc., Aldevron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Plasmid DNA is circular double stranded DNA molecules used extensively in research, gene therapy and DNA vaccination. They are manipulated outside living cells and then introduced inside cells to function. Plasmid DNA finds applications in pharmaceutical research, production of biopharmaceuticals and DNA vaccines.Global plasmid DNA manufacturing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 735.67 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).Market Dynamics:The plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing research and development activities and clinical trials for gene and cell therapies. According to research, over 2500 clinical trials using cell and gene therapies are currently ongoing globally. In addition, significant funding from both private and public sources for development of advanced gene and cell therapies is also fueling market growth. For instance, National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded over $1.8 billion towards gene therapy research in the United States in 2020. Furthermore, rising prevalence of cancer and other target diseases is creating high demand for plasmid DNA used in development of novel vaccines and immunotherapies.Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report at: -Market DriversIncreasing Demand for Plasmid DNA in Gene and Cellular TherapyWith the advancement in gene and cellular therapy research, the demand for high-quality and GMP grade plasmid DNA has increased significantly. Plasmid DNA acts as the building block for many gene and cellular therapies. They are used to deliver corrective genes into patients' cells to treat a variety of diseases like cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases etc. The rising cases of chronic diseases worldwide and strong clinical pipeline of gene and cellular therapeutics are fueling the growth of the plasmid DNA manufacturing market.Strong Government Support and Funding for Gene Therapy ResearchGovernment bodies worldwide recognize the potential of gene and cellular therapies and are providing strong financial and regulatory support for research. For example, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funds billions of dollars annually for gene therapy clinical trials and research grants. The European Commission launched a €320 million investment initiative in 2020 to support gene and cell therapy research. Such initiatives are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotech companies to actively pursue plasmid DNA based gene therapy development which is driving the demand for high-quality and compliant plasmid DNA manufacturing.Market RestrainComplex Manufacturing Process of Plasmid DNAPlasmid DNA manufacturing involves complex fermentation, purification, and quality testing processes to produce clinical-grade material. Manufacturing plasmids at large-scale, while maintaining quality, purity and reproducibility is challenging due to their instability and sensitivity to physical and chemical variations. This increases the cost and complexity of plasmid DNA manufacturing. The complex manufacturing processes also lead to challenges in capacity expansion and technology transfer which act as a restrain for the market.Market OpportunityOutsourcing of Plasmid DNA ManufacturingMost pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing plasmid DNA based gene and cellular therapies lack in-house manufacturing capabilities and capacities. This offers significant outsourcing opportunities to specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The CDMOs with expertise and capabilities in GMP compliant manufacturing of plasmids are well-positioned to cater this growing demand. The outsourcing trend removes the manufacturing bottlenecks and allows product developers to focus on their core areas of research, clinical development and commercialization. It is estimated that more than 50% of plasmid DNA clinical demand will be met through outsourcing, representing a key opportunity area.Market TrendsAdoption of Continuous Manufacturing for Plasmid DNACurrently, plasmid DNA manufacturing is mainly done using batch processes which are labor-intensive, time-consuming and difficult to scale-up. There is a growing trend of adopting advanced continuous manufacturing technologies like perfusion or continuous countercurrent chromatography for plasmid production. Continuous processes enable enhanced control, greater product consistency, higher yields and are more easily scalable. Leading companies are developing novel continuous systems for plasmid manufacturing. The adoption of continuous manufacturing is expected to revolutionize the plasmid DNA production, drive down costs and support the rising clinical demands.List of TOP Players in Market Report are: –Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services (Charles River Laboratories)VGXI Inc.Aldevron (Danaher)Kaneka CorporationNature TechnologyPlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KGCell and Gene Therapy CatapultLakePharma Inc.MeiraGTx LimitedEurofins GenomicsVigene BiosciencesLuminous BioSciences (LBS) LLCGenScriptGENEWIZCreative BiogeneAkron BiotechBiomayJAFRAL Ltd.WuXi BiologicsGeneImmune Biotechnology Corp.LonzaGreenpak Biotech Ltd.Luina Bio (AcuraBio)Ajinomoto Bio-PharmaSynbio TechnologiesGenopis Inc.Altogen BiosystemsPuresyn Inc.Cepham Life SciencesCatalent Inc.BiomigaWaisman BiomanufacturingNote: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.Market Detailed Segmentation:By Product Type:Viral VectorsRetroviralAdenoviralLentiviralAdeno AssociatesOthersPlasmid DNAmRNAOthersNon-viralLipid/PolymerElectroporationNanoparticlesOthersBy Grade:GMP GradeR&D GradeClinical GradeBy Application:DNA VaccinesGene TherapyImmunotherapyRNA VaccinesOthersBy Manufacturing Type:OutsourcingIn-house ManufacturingBy Development Phase:Pre-Clinical TherapeuticsClinical TherapeuticsMarketed TherapeuticsBuy This Premium Report and Get Upto 25 % OFF:Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:Historical data - 2016-2021The base year for estimation - is 2021Estimated Year - 2023Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030This Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions:◈What are the current global trends in the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market, and will the market experience an increase or decrease in demand in the upcoming years?◈ What is the expected demand for various product types within the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market, and what are the emerging Market applications and trends?◈ What are the projections for the global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market in terms of capacity, production, production value, cost, profit, market share, supply, consumption, import, and export?◈ How will strategic developments shape the Market trajectory in the medium to long term?◈ What factors contribute to the final price of Plasmid DNA Manufacturing , and what are the raw materials used in its manufacturing?◈ What is the market's growth potential, particularly with the increasing adoption of Plasmid DNA Manufacturing in mining?◈ What is the current and 2022 value of the global market, and who are the leading companies in this market?◈ What recent Market trends can be leveraged to create additional revenue streams?◈ What entry strategies, economic impact mitigation measures, and marketing channels should be considered for the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?Summarized Extracts from TOC of Market StudyChapter 1 Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Introduction and Market Overview1.1 Objectives of the Study1.2 Overview of Plasmid DNA Manufacturing1.3 Scope of The Study1.3.1 Key Market Segments1.3.2 Players Covered1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing industry1.4 Methodology of The Study1.5 Research Data SourceChapter 2 Executive SummaryChapter 3 Industry Chain AnalysisChapter 4 Market, by TypeChapter 5 Market, by ApplicationChapter 6 Market Analysis by RegionsChapter 7 North America Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 8 Europe Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 9 Asia Pacific Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 10 Middle East and Africa Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 11 South America Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 12 Competitive LandscapeChapter 13 Industry OutlookChapter 14 Market ForecastChapter 15 New Project Feasibility AnalysisAbout Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.

