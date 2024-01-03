Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Empowering Biopharmaceuticals With Innovations And Growth | VGXI, Inc., Aldevron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
plasmid DNA manufacturing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 735.67 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period
Plasmid DNA is circular double stranded DNA molecules used extensively in research, gene therapy and DNA vaccination. They are manipulated outside living cells and then introduced inside cells to function. Plasmid DNA finds applications in pharmaceutical research, production of biopharmaceuticals and DNA vaccines.
Market Dynamics:
The plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing research and development activities and clinical trials for gene and cell therapies. According to research, over 2500 clinical trials using cell and gene therapies are currently ongoing globally. In addition, significant funding from both private and public sources for development of advanced gene and cell therapies is also fueling market growth. For instance, National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded over $1.8 billion towards gene therapy research in the United States in 2020. Furthermore, rising prevalence of cancer and other target diseases is creating high demand for plasmid DNA used in development of novel vaccines and immunotherapies.
Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Plasmid DNA in Gene and Cellular Therapy
With the advancement in gene and cellular therapy research, the demand for high-quality and GMP grade plasmid DNA has increased significantly. Plasmid DNA acts as the building block for many gene and cellular therapies. They are used to deliver corrective genes into patients' cells to treat a variety of diseases like cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases etc. The rising cases of chronic diseases worldwide and strong clinical pipeline of gene and cellular therapeutics are fueling the growth of the plasmid DNA manufacturing market.
Strong Government Support and Funding for Gene Therapy Research
Government bodies worldwide recognize the potential of gene and cellular therapies and are providing strong financial and regulatory support for research. For example, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funds billions of dollars annually for gene therapy clinical trials and research grants. The European Commission launched a €320 million investment initiative in 2020 to support gene and cell therapy research. Such initiatives are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotech companies to actively pursue plasmid DNA based gene therapy development which is driving the demand for high-quality and compliant plasmid DNA manufacturing.
Market Restrain
Complex Manufacturing Process of Plasmid DNA
Plasmid DNA manufacturing involves complex fermentation, purification, and quality testing processes to produce clinical-grade material. Manufacturing plasmids at large-scale, while maintaining quality, purity and reproducibility is challenging due to their instability and sensitivity to physical and chemical variations. This increases the cost and complexity of plasmid DNA manufacturing. The complex manufacturing processes also lead to challenges in capacity expansion and technology transfer which act as a restrain for the market.
Market Opportunity
Outsourcing of Plasmid DNA Manufacturing
Most pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing plasmid DNA based gene and cellular therapies lack in-house manufacturing capabilities and capacities. This offers significant outsourcing opportunities to specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The CDMOs with expertise and capabilities in GMP compliant manufacturing of plasmids are well-positioned to cater this growing demand. The outsourcing trend removes the manufacturing bottlenecks and allows product developers to focus on their core areas of research, clinical development and commercialization. It is estimated that more than 50% of plasmid DNA clinical demand will be met through outsourcing, representing a key opportunity area.
Market Trends
Adoption of Continuous Manufacturing for Plasmid DNA
Currently, plasmid DNA manufacturing is mainly done using batch processes which are labor-intensive, time-consuming and difficult to scale-up. There is a growing trend of adopting advanced continuous manufacturing technologies like perfusion or continuous countercurrent chromatography for plasmid production. Continuous processes enable enhanced control, greater product consistency, higher yields and are more easily scalable. Leading companies are developing novel continuous systems for plasmid manufacturing. The adoption of continuous manufacturing is expected to revolutionize the plasmid DNA production, drive down costs and support the rising clinical demands.
Market Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Viral Vectors
Retroviral
Adenoviral
Lentiviral
Adeno Associates
Others
Plasmid DNA
mRNA
Others
Non-viral
Lipid/Polymer
Electroporation
Nanoparticles
Others
By Grade:
GMP Grade
R&D Grade
Clinical Grade
By Application:
DNA Vaccines
Gene Therapy
Immunotherapy
RNA Vaccines
Others
By Manufacturing Type:
Outsourcing
In-house Manufacturing
By Development Phase:
Pre-Clinical Therapeutics
Clinical Therapeutics
Marketed Therapeutics
