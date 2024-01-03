Personalized Genomics Market 2023 -2030 : Pioneering Precision Medicine With Advancements And Opportunities | Helix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Personalized genomics is the application of genomic technologies and genetic testing to health care and medicine tailored to the individual genetic characteristics of each patient. It allows screening and identification of disease risks and developing personalized health management and treatment plans.The global personalized genomics market size is expected to reach US$ 27.77 Billion by 2030, from US$ 9.14 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast periodMarket Dynamics:The personalized genomics market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of genetic testing to determine individual risks of genetic disorders. Rising awareness regarding the clinical utility of genetic testing and personalized medicine is also driving the market growth. Moreover, decreasing costs of genetic testing services are making them more affordable for the general population, which is further expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, regulatory barriers and slow adoption of genomic information in clinical practices remain key challenges in the market.Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report at: -Increasing Concerns about Personal Health and Genetic Dispositions Driving DemandOne of the key drivers of growth in the personalized genomics market is the increasing awareness and concerns that individuals have regarding their personal health and genetic dispositions. With advances in genomic research and direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits becoming more accessible, consumers are eager to gain a deeper understanding of how their genetic makeup may impact diseases and conditions they are at risk of. Understanding genetic risk factors allows people to make informed lifestyle choices and medical decisions to potentially reduce risks or detect diseases earlier. Genetic testing results are also motivating more people to seek medical advice from healthcare professionals and explore precision medicine options tailored to their individual genetics. As consumers place a higher priority on preventative healthcare and proactive management of their wellness, demand for personalized genomics services and applications utilizing genetic data is expected to significantly increase in the coming years.Rising Adoption of Precision Medicine Driving Integration of Genomic DataAnother key driver of growth in the personalized genomics market is the rapidly rising adoption of precision or personalized medicine approaches across the healthcare sector. Precision medicine leverages an individual's genetic profile to customize disease treatment and prevention strategies. As genomic research elucidates the role of genetics in health and disease, integration of genomic and molecular data into clinical decision making is gaining broader acceptance. Numerous biopharmaceutical companies are engaging in precision medicine initiatives and developing companion diagnostic tests to identify the patients most likely to benefit from new therapies. Meanwhile, healthcare providers are recognizing the value of pharmacogenomic testing for safer, more effective drug prescription based on a person's genetic makeup. As more genomic and molecular insights are incorporated into clinical practice, demand will grow for predictive and diagnostic applications powered by personalized genomic analysis.Ethical and Privacy Issues Pose a Challenge to Wider AdoptionWhile the potential benefits of personalized genomics are vast, one major restrain is the ethical and privacy issues that must still be addressed to gain broader public trust and uptake. Genetic and health information is highly sensitive, so consumers worry how their data could potentially be used or shared without consent. Strict regulations are needed to ensure genomic data is kept private and secure, used ethically for the intended medical purposes only, and not exploited by third parties. There are also some concerns regarding the implications genetic testing may have, such as impacting insurability or employability if genetic risks or predispositions are uncovered. Earning and maintaining public confidence in the ethical and responsible use of genomic data presents an ongoing challenge that companies must overcome through transparency, education, and advocacy for supportive policy reforms to realize the full promise of personalized genomics.Opportunity for Integrating Genomic Data into Mobile Health and WearablesOne major opportunity area for the personalized genomics market is in integrating genomic data and insights into mobile health applications and wearable devices. As consumer adoption of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and health-focused mobile apps surges, these platforms provide new connectivity into individuals' real-world health, behavior, and environment. Linking genomic data profiles with the dynamic biometric and lifestyle data captured through digital tools opens up exciting possibilities for more proactive, preventative, and participatory approaches to wellness and healthcare. For example, genomic risk factors could trigger personalized nudges or recommendations through a user's mobile when their tracked behavior or biometrics suggest increased vulnerability. And clinicians could remotely monitor how genetic predispositions interact with wellness habits over time. As technologies advance to realize these types of genomic-digital integrations, it will drive new demand for applications at the convergence of mobile health and personalized genomics.AI and Machine Learning Driving Deeper Genomic InsightsOne of the key trends impacting the personalized genomics market is the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. As genomic datasets and biomedical research literature expands exponentially, AI is allowing researchers to more rapidly uncover new patterns and associations in genomic big data that would be impossible to extract manually. Machine learning algorithms can identify phenotypes linked to genomic variants at an unprecedented scale and refine disease risk models using constantly evolving real-world data. AI is also powering new genomic applications such as using RNA sequencing to predict which drugs may be effective for a patient's cancer. Pharmaceutical firms are leveraging AI to accelerate drug discovery by pinpointing novel genetic targets. As genomic AI capabilities progress,List of TOP Players in Market Report are: –23andMeMapmygenomeInviteaGenetic Technology LimitedLonzaInterleukin Genetics IncGNA GenotekHelixMyHeritagePathway GenomicsVeritas GeneticsXcodeColor GenomicsMyriad GeneticsQuest DiagnosticsBio-Rad Laboratories Inc.IlluminaThermo Fisher ScientificQiagenGenomic HealthNebula GenomicsNote: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.Market Detailed Segmentation:By Test TypeOncology TestingInfectious Disease TestingNeurological TestingCardiovascular TestingOthersBy TechnologyPCR-based TestsMicroarray-based TestsSequencing-based TestsOthersBy ApplicationDiagnosticsPrecision MedicineWellnessReproductive HealthSports Nutrition & HealthLifestyleOthersBy End UserHospitals & ClinicsResearch CentersPharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesDiagnostic LaboratoriesOthersBuy This Premium Report and Get Upto 25 % OFF:Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:Historical data - 2016-2021The base year for estimation - is 2021Estimated Year - 2023Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030This Personalized Genomics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions:◈What are the current global trends in the Personalized Genomics market, and will the market experience an increase or decrease in demand in the upcoming years?◈ What is the expected demand for various product types within the Personalized Genomics market, and what are the emerging Market applications and trends?◈ What are the projections for the global Personalized Genomics Market in terms of capacity, production, production value, cost, profit, market share, supply, consumption, import, and export?◈ How will strategic developments shape the Market trajectory in the medium to long term?◈ What factors contribute to the final price of Personalized Genomics , and what are the raw materials used in its manufacturing?◈ What is the market's growth potential, particularly with the increasing adoption of Personalized Genomics in mining?◈ What is the current and 2022 value of the global market, and who are the leading companies in this market?◈ What recent Market trends can be leveraged to create additional revenue streams?◈ What entry strategies, economic impact mitigation measures, and marketing channels should be considered for the Personalized Genomics Market?Summarized Extracts from TOC of Market StudyChapter 1 Personalized Genomics Introduction and Market Overview1.1 Objectives of the Study1.2 Overview of Personalized Genomics1.3 Scope of The Study1.3.1 Key Market Segments1.3.2 Players Covered1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Personalized Genomics industry1.4 Methodology of The Study1.5 Research Data SourceChapter 2 Executive SummaryChapter 3 Industry Chain AnalysisChapter 4 Market, by TypeChapter 5 Market, by ApplicationChapter 6 Market Analysis by RegionsChapter 7 North America Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 8 Europe Personalized Genomics Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 9 Asia Pacific Personalized Genomics Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 10 Middle East and Africa Personalized Genomics Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 11 South America Personalized Genomics Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 12 Competitive LandscapeChapter 13 Industry OutlookChapter 14 Market ForecastChapter 15 New Project Feasibility AnalysisAbout Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 