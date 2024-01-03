‘Killer Soup’ Trailer Gives A Glimpse Into Twisted World Of Deceit, Lies And Secrets

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Killer Soup' was unveiled on Wednesday, and by the looks of it, the series is a promising blend of genres. Set in the fictitious town of Mainjur, it follows Swathi Shetty, an aspiring chef who wants the world to enjoy her paya soup. An accident sets off a series of mishaps and hasty cover-ups that land her and her lover in hot soup.

'Killer Soup' stars Manoj Bajpayee in dual roles, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti.

The trailer starts off with Manoj Bajpayee's character being wounded and singing 'Tu Hi Re' as the events in the trailer unravel. Swathi, played by Konkona, hatches a plan to murder and replace her husband with her lover who looks exactly the same. What follows is a cocktail of comedy, thrill and high-voltage drama.

Talking about the series, Manoj Bajpayee shared:“For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey's directorial prowess, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, 'Killer Soup' is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”

Konkana Sen Sharma said:“Stepping into Swathi Shetty's shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth, darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight. The trailer offers a glimpse into the quirky world we've created set against the background of a sleepy town. With hints of suspense peppered through the series, it really makes you wonder, 'Will she or won't she get caught and will the soup boil over?' I eagerly await the audience's reaction when they watch 'Killer Soup'.”

Produced by Chetana Kowshik and Honey Trehan, 'Killer Soup' drop on January 11, 2024 on Netflix.

